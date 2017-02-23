Liberia: JSJP Donates to Regional Justice Hub

The Justice and Security Joint Programme (JSJP) has donated an eighteen (18) seater minibus to the Judiciary specifically intended to serve the courts of Bong County, but assigned at the Gbarnga Regional Hub. The donation is part of efforts to accelerate the delivery of justice in the country.

The hub in Gbarnga is a one-stop-shop facility that provides security, human rights, judicial and legal services to the people of Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties with support from the Government of Liberia and UN Peacebuilding Fund.

The offer comes after a need assessment of programmes of the judiciary in the region where it was realized that access to justice especially pre-trial detention needed serious attention. The vehicle will be used to pilot the Magistrate Sitting Programme outside of Montserrado where Magistrates in Bong County will be transported to court at the hub along with pre-trial detainees to speed up trials.

The bus which cost over thirty-thousand (30,000.00) United States dollars, exchanged hands at the main ground of the Temple of Justice in Monrovia on Friday, 24th June 2016, purchased by the Government of Liberia.

Deputy Programme Manager of the Programme Management Unit (PMU) of JSJP, Robert Nyahn handed over the keys of the vehicle, committing the PMU to always doing all it can to provide the necessary logistics to facilitate the smooth implementation of the Pilot Magistrate Sitting Programme in Bong County. Mr. Nyahn recognized the valuable contributions of the programme and praised the Judiciary for its meaningful contributions amidst the many strains to increasing access to justice across Liberia.

Receiving the keys on behalf of the Judiciary, Assistant Court Administrator of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Counsellor Ernestine Morgan-Awar thanked the JSJP for the gift, and assured that the vehicle will be used and managed for the purposed intended. She reported that the offer was very timely especially at a time where there is need for adequate transportation of pretrial detainees, magistrates and court officials.

The move is also geared toward preparing Liberia for the transition of UNMIL. The mission continues to commit to collaborate with partners to strengthen the country's justice system and other key sectors.

The Gbarnga Regional Hub was launched in 2013, staffed with police, human rights monitors, public defenders, prosecutors, Sex Crimes Unit officials, probation and immigration officers delivering justice and security services in communities of Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties.