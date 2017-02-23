23 February 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Yali Launches Citizens Education Project

By Papa Morris-Bong County

The Young African Leadership Initiative-YALI in collaboration with the Mandela Washington Fellowship has officially launched a month long Citizens' Education Project in Gbarnga.

Speaking at the launch of the project, YALI Liberia Chairman RalleyFallah said the initiative is intended to educate Liberians of voting age to exercise their democratic franchise in October.

Mr. Fallah said the Voters' Registration Process is cardinal and encouraged all for Liberians to form part in order to improve conditions in the country. He said it is not healthy for people to stand by and watch the process.

The launching exercise brought together over seventy-five young people from different youth organizations across Liberia.

