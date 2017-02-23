Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Dish Out Cash to Subscribers

Lonestar Cell MTN has given US$5000 each to five of its winners in the company's "DA Your Time Na" promotion which ended a few months ago. The subscribers were all due to travel to the United States of America, but were all denied visa by the US Embassy near Monrovia two weeks ago. The GSM company said as part of efforts to keep up with its promise to the winners, it deem it necessary to give a cash prize of US$5000 to each of the winners.

The draw which has started since February this year saw the GSM Company dishing out several prizes to lucky subscribers through the "DA Your Time Na" and Mobile Money promotions. Prizes won during the campaign range from DStv sets with one month prepaid subscription to 2.5 KVA and tiger generators, freezers, state of the art Android Samsung phones, Creamy Wheat cartoons, DVD decks, 32 inch TVs, musical stereo sets, gas coupons as well as plane tickets and traveling allowances to Dubai, UK, USA, Canada or Brazil.

All of the winners in the draw were requested to choose any of the four countries, but they all chose the United States. Many believe that the winners were denied US visa due to the current Ebola outbreak in the country, which has killed hundreds of people including health workers.

The promotions were geared towards improving the lives of its many subscribers as part of an ongoing marketing strategy as well as contributing to the government's poverty reduction strategy or vision 2030. The Corporate Affairs Executive of the Lonestar Cell MTN, Rev, Dr. Atty Lawrence Bropleh said his company was pleased on behalf of the CEO to present the checks to the winners.

Atty Bropleh pleaded with the winners not to be discouraged and urged them to imagine themselves in New York," just dream about yourself in a hotel in New York with your US$5000 in your pockets. I used to live in New York when I was with the UN, it's a great place to live, Liberia too is a great place to live with US$5000 cash in your hands you can live a good life here," he advised.

Dr. Bropleh said, though it was the fault of Lonestar Cell MTN to deny the winners visa, but the company being a responsible and respected one," We are always there fulfilling our promises to our people, Lonestar Cell MTN will pay you US$5000 each for not going again because the US Embassy didn't give you visa to enter their Country," he said.

The recipient of the US45000 includes Darlington PAYE, Lansana Konneh, Patience Roberts, Justin Goyee and Lorenzo Brown. In an interview with one of the winners, a taxi driver Johnson Goyee, said he was shocked at the time when he received a call from the company, informing him, that he had won a trip to Dubai, UK, USA, Canada or Brazil.

Johnson noted that though he registered for the "Da Your Time Na" raffle draw, he was not confident of winning due to wide public perception that the company pre-selects winners before the draw. According to him, he is currently a helper driver to one of his friend's vehicle, but with the US$5000 in his possession he's going to be his own boss.