23 February 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Basketball Comes Alive At Sport Commission

The Liberia Basketball National league commenced last Saturday (Feb. 4th, 2012) with three matches at the Monrovia Sports Commission on Broad Street, Monrovia.

In the first match, Heats defeated D. Rocka 57- 52 ball deposits to ensure their first win of the season. The second game of the day afforded fans an opportunity to see Harbel Pointers falling to Ducor Magic 64-47points.

Monrovia Sky Force suffered their first lost on Saturday despite netting in 54 points. The Sky boys bowed to Flames 56-54 points, giving Flames their first celebration of the season.

More matches light up the Commission today in Monrovia as Don Bosco Legends face SAC Base in the opening match, while Uhuru Prince takes on FUBA, and Cardinals and SOS Trotters will close the day's attractions.

