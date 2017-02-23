23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Straight to Work for MP Brian Molefe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: South African Broadcasting Corporation
Brian Molefe, former Eskom CEO and now a member of parliament

It was straight to work for newly sworn in African National Congress MP Brian Molefe on Thursday.

The former Eskom CEO was sworn in to fill a vacancy on the ANC North West parliamentary benches, ending weeks of speculation that he was headed for the legislative authority.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed that Molefe was sworn in on Thursday morning, and had headed straight to the caucus meeting.

"He was welcomed by the ANC caucus today and will be deployed to a relevant committee," she said.

In November, when an emotional Molefe resigned from Eskom, he said he would take time off to reflect on his next career move.

His resignation followed the release of the Public Protector's report on state capture allegations' in which Molefe featured extensively.

Speaker Baleka Mbete is expected to make an official announcement during the sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

News24

More on This

South Africans Must Reject Molefe's Appointment As MP

Save South Africa has called on South Africans to protest against Brian Molefe's appointment as a Member of Parliament. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.