South Africa: Straight to Work for MP Brian Molefe

Photo: South African Broadcasting Corporation

Brian Molefe, former Eskom CEO and now a member of parliament

It was straight to work for newly sworn in African National Congress MP Brian Molefe on Thursday.

The former Eskom CEO was sworn in to fill a vacancy on the ANC North West parliamentary benches, ending weeks of speculation that he was headed for the legislative authority.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed that Molefe was sworn in on Thursday morning, and had headed straight to the caucus meeting.

"He was welcomed by the ANC caucus today and will be deployed to a relevant committee," she said.

In November, when an emotional Molefe resigned from Eskom, he said he would take time off to reflect on his next career move.

His resignation followed the release of the Public Protector's report on state capture allegations' in which Molefe featured extensively.

Speaker Baleka Mbete is expected to make an official announcement during the sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

