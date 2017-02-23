South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Urges Residents to Be Cautious During Rainy Weather

press release

Premier Supra Mahumapelo has urged North West residents to exercise extra caution during this rainy season, this following a number of reported cases of deaths as a results of drowning, and roads closure due to overflowing.

This week only, three people were reported dead in the province; one (1) in Leporung near Makgobistad - a primary school boy who drowned while attempting to cross a stream, and two (2) in Lemenong - Phokeng after their vehicle was swept away by overflows.

Preliminary indications are that the Ratlou, Kagisano-Molopo, Greater Taung, Ramotshere Moiloa, Mahikeng, Moses Kotane, Rustenburg, Maquassi Hills and Matlosana local municipalities are the worst affected areas in the province.

Officials from the Departments of Local Government and Human Settlement as well as Community Safety and Transport Management have been deployed around the province to evaluate the extent of damages caused by the on-going rainfall, and provide assistance in cases of emergencies.

To this end, Joint Operation Centres comprising representatives from District Disaster Management Centres and all sector departments have been established, to deal with cases as reported by affected communities on daily basis.

In conveying his message of condolences to the bereaved families, Premier Mahumapelo said, "Words are never adequate in moments like these. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families during this sad time. We send our sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased".

Premier Mahumapelo urged the people of Bokone-Bophirima to remain focused, united, obey rules of the roads, look after their children, and report potential flood incidents to their District Disaster Management Centres.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier