South Africa: Basic Education On Start of 2017 Supplementary Exams

The National Senior Certificate 2017 supplementary examinations have commenced. The first day (Wednesday 22 February) went smoothly without any glitches.

More than 92,000 candidates have enrolled to sit for the examinations in 5 928 centres around the country.

Computer Applications Technology P1 was written by 643 Full-Time and 1 Part-Time Candidate yesterday. The examination proceeded smoothly with no incidents except for a late start at one centre in Limpopo affecting only one candidate.

Candidates today wrote Computer Technology in the morning session and German, Portuguese, Hebrew in the afternoon while tomorrow candidates will sit for Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy and paper 2 of Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu HL, Arabic, French, Italian, Spanish, Modern Greek and Latin.

The Department has prepared recorded lessons for 11 subjects as part of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme. The lessons are available as from this week on various selected community radio stations and on the DBE website.

The exams will continue until the 30 March 2017.

