South Africa: Torsten Leads Cheetahs in Season Opener

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for their Super Rugby opener against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday

Hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld will captain the Cheetahs, as regular skipper Francois Venter is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

"I'm satisfied with were we are after the pre-season," Smith said after naming his side. "Everyone trained really hard and we are as prepared as possible. The majority of the players has played Super Rugby and know what the intensity will be like."

Two players in the starting line-up, lock Justin Basson and centre Clinton Swart, will be making their Super Rugby debuts.

Van Jaarsveld commented on the challenge ahead: "The team has more experience than at the start of 2016. We have a lot of strong leaders in the team and I'm looking forward to see how the team has grown."

Saturday's clash is scheduled 15:05.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Ox Nche, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Lionel Mapoe, 13 Howard Mnisi, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Jaco van der Walt

