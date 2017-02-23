OPPOSITION MDC-T legislators Wednesday confronted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding answers on why the government seized the Biometric Voter Registration kit procurement process from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).

This, MDC-T legislators said, was contrary to an agreement reached by ZEC and all political parties to allow the national election agency and cooperating partners such as UNDP and the EU to lead the process for purposes of transparency.

However, the Zanu PF led government has torched a storm by going behind everyone to seize the procurement process from ZEC and partners.

ZEC head, Justice Rita Makarau, was last week, reported confirming that government had taken over the acquisition of the kits from UNDP.

This has sent panic waves within the country's opposition which fears their common opponent could manipulate the process to rig the 2018 polls again.

MDC-T MPs, led by their two Vice Presidents, Thokozani Khuphe and Nelson Chamisa, on Wednesday took Mnangagwa to task over government's controversial decision to both fund the process and procure the kits.

"This is a serious assault on the independence of ZEC," Khuphe said in a question she directed at Mnangagwa.

"Mr Speaker Sir, we are all looking forward to a free, fair and credible election and that can only be realised when processes such as the Biometric Voter Registration are done in an open and transparent manner."

Chamisa weighed in saying, "Why is government backtracking on the background of such contentious elections?

"Does BVR include registration only or people are also going to use their eyes or thumbs to vote too?"

However, in his response, Mnangagwa said government's involvement in the process would only go as far as providing the required $17 million while leaving the rest to ZEC and its partners.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has agreed to provide the US$17 million required to buy that equipment, full stop," Mnangagwa said.

"The question of specifications as to what type of gadgets are going to be bought is too technical. The government is not involved; it is ZEC with its technical experts identifying equipment and there are so many companies that have come forward who are offering specifications that have been put forward."

When government stormed the procurement process, ZEC and UNDP had already shortlisted five firms among an initial group of 12 which had shown interest to supply the material.

Of the shortlisted firms, one company was going to be chosen to handle the process.

Mnangagwa said those unhappy with government's direct involvement in the process should instead feel proud Zimbabweans were leading the way in financing their own electoral processes as opposed to leaving everything to outsiders.

"I think every single Zimbabwean who is patriotic will feel proud that we are totally independent in finding resources to acquire equipment for ourselves rather than getting it from other sources," he said.

"We are all concerned with the issue of a fair, transparent general election and we would want to achieve that this is why as political parties we have all agreed to go biometric."

The opposition law makers told Mnangagwa that, since the UNDP was going to fund the process, government could have used the $17 million in other sectors such as health where doctors are currently striking.

But VP argued that the donors were already contributing greatly in those areas and the money pledged by UNDP would still be utilised in the provision of other services.

Mnangagwa, who spoke as leader of the house, said government has not terminated its agreement with UNDP which has pledged assistance in a number of areas, chief among them capacity building.

He was however adamant that ZEC was operating in line with Zimbabwean electoral laws which give the government of the day the duty to fund its operations.

"We support ZEC ourselves," he said, "Where we feel we have no capacity, we allow them to cooperate with partners to be assisted but after clearance only in terms of the law which sets up ZEC.

"So, there is no question of ZEC belonging or formed by an outside entity other than the government of Zimbabwe and the laws passed by this honourable house."

VP Mnangagwa also said the biometric system will be used during both registration and the actual voting process.