South Africa: Truck Driver Shot in the Head During Hijacking On Buccleuch Interchange

A truck driver was shot in the head during a hijacking on the N3 in the Buccleuch Interchange, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 10:00 to find that a truck driver and a security escort officer had been injured during a shootout, Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said.

Cohen said it is reported that two trucks, which were carrying cellphones, were hijacked by a large group of armed suspects.

He said both the driver and security officer sustained critical injuries.

They were stabilised by Emer-G-Med advanced life support paramedics and rushed to a nearby specialist trauma hospital.

He said paramedics as well as their specialised tactical K9 unit are currently on the scene.

The N1 north N3 split has been closed to traffic due to intensive crime scene investigations.

Motorists can expect heavy delays.

Police were not available for comment.

Source: News24