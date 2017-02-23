23 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Where Is That Corrupt Bastard?' - Brian Molefe Officially Welcomed to Parliament

The announcement of Brian Molefe's swearing in caused an uproar among opposition parties in Parliament on Thursday.

Molefe, who sat quietly while his colleagues showed him how to work the system, was sworn in on Thursday morning as an MP, Speaker Baleka Mbete confirmed in the National Assembly.

"Where is that corrupt bastard?" EFF MP Moses Mbatha shouted when Molefe was introduced.

"We will not be abused by a Gupta," another MP shouted off mic.

Molefe sat, occasionally twiddling his thumbs, as MPs shouted at him.

Cope MP Deirdre Carter was also not impressed.

"Speaker I just want to know if true North has changed in this house. Because the immorality compass is pointing directly at honourable Molefe right now," she said.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu raised concerns that the parliamentary communication service was used to announce Molefe's nomination.

The party had written a letter to the Speaker asking for an explanation for this, he said.

The Speaker said the letter had not been dealt with yet.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following the release of the Public Protector's State of Capture report in November.

