23 February 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Spar Protester Appears in Court

By Joseph Chirume

Thomas Marobobo, arrested a day after residents who were picketing Zonke Superspar in Motherwell were dispersed with teargas and rubber bullets, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The protest was against a recent decision by the retailer to secure its premises with a perimeter fence which has closed the path used by the residents to get to the taxi rank.

More than a hundred people crammed the small corridors of the Motherwell Magistrates' Court, eager to hear the proceedings. Marobobo led the Spar protest. He is facing charges of damaging a boundary fence that secures the shop. The case was postponed to 27 March for further investigation.

A woman who came to court to support Marobobo said, "We are here to show Zonke Spar that no amount of intimidation will discourage us."

Community members held placards declaring: "Tina siluwela amalungelo ethu" (We are fighting for our rights).

Community leader Siyabulela Cikolo said, "We will rally behind Thomas because we are convinced he did not commit that offence ... It is alleged that Spar has CCTV footage that shows Thomas breaking the fence. What also baffles us is that Spar management claims the incident happened on 2 February."

Cikolo accuses Zonke Spar management of trying to divert the issue of the protest and criminalise it. The protesters say that the alternative route to the taxi rank that they now have to use is dangerous and people get robbed on it.

Cikolo said, "Many businesses consult with the communities in which they conduct their operations. If I were to open a shop in other parts of this municipality where I am not known, I have to engage with that community."

Spar management refused to comment.

