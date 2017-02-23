South Africa: Dube-Ncube Has Always Wanted Nquthu 'To Fall'

press release

The shocking news of dissolution of Nquthu Municipality comes as no surprise to the IFP. This is what MEC for COGTA in KwaZulu Natal, Ms. Nomusa Dube-Ncube has wanted to see happening from the onset.

"In fact, MEC Dube-Ncube has skilfully assisted and manoeuvred the process to ultimately arrive at this decision", said Hon Mntomuhle Khawula, MP "In the Nquthu Municipality, firstly, the Municipality manager, who is the official appointed in terms of the law to establish the municipality after elections, was intimidated and interfered with by KZN COGTA until he decided to abandon the process. He went on a long leave of absence from August 2016 until 2017 January," said Hon Khawula.

"An administrator was appointed by Cogta in October 2016. He was supposed to give quality reports on progress he was making," continued Hon. Khawula

To everybody's surprise, except the ANC, of course, the only report the administrator made in February 2017, showing progress and success on his mandate, resulted in the Municipality being dissolved.

The IFP is questioning why the Administrator was appointed in the first place if he was not going to be given space to execute his mandate. All the meetings that have been convened in Nquthu from August 2016 to date have been frustrated deliberately by the ANC.

The only meeting on 07 February 2017, convened by Administrator, was so chaotic that if had to be abandoned. The said meeting was moved to Pietermaritzburg for "security reasons" where the security was pre-arranged.

Khawula concluded that, "The decision by the NCOP to agree to a section 139 (1) (C) of the constitution, dissolution of the municipality is robbing the Nquthu electorate of their will to voice out and choose the government of their choice. What has been done by the ANC in Nquthu is no different from what we see happening elsewhere in some parts of Africa where sitting governments resist change after elections once they have been outvoted," concluded Hon. Khawula.

"This may be seen a small issue in a small municipality, but the danger is that is slowly creeping into the whole-body politic of South Africa. Do not be surprised some day when the ANC gets out voted nationally and resists getting out of government in the same way that they have done in Nquthu."