23 February 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Improve Your Oversight Over State-Owned Companies - Committee Chairperson

Tagged:

Related Topics

document By Sam Khetheng2

If there are no consequences for the mismanagement of procurement policy, among other things, the application of the turnaround strategy at any company will be rendered useless, the Chairperson of the Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises, Ms Ellen Prins, told the Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe.

Mr Magwanishe and the senior officials of the department appeared before the Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises to explain to the Committee, among other things, the department's oversight responsibilities over state-owned companies, especially on corporate governance, board appointments, remuneration of executives, risk and audit committees.

Ms Prins emphasised the importance of officials having to face consequences where mismanagement, fraud and corruption have taken place. "You can't hope for the delivery of good results from the turnaround strategy if the culprits of mismanagement and corruption, for example, don't face consequences," said Ms Prins.

She told Mr Magwanishe that it is impossible to achieve any good results with only 200 staff members keeping an eye on state-owned companies under the watch of the department. "No wonder you are unable to even identify revenue shortfall risks and furthermore, your oversight role is unclear," she said.

Members of the Committee expressed their unhappiness about the "poor" state of corporate governance and management at most state-owned companies. The South African Express Airlines (SAEA) was singled out as an example. Members of the Committee highlighted serious problems at SAEA that included poor maintenance of the company's airliners. They said to fly with the SAEA airliners is a risk, given the poor maintenance of its aircraft.

Members of the Committee also asked Mr Magwanishe and the senior officials of the department about how the department and the company boards determine bonuses to the company executives. They told Mr Magwanishe that it was unacceptable that the executives at SAEA and other poorly performing companies get large bonuses but the companies are not doing well. "How do you determine the performance of the executives?" members of the Committee asked.

The department was told to work on its risk oversight and irregular expenditure to improve the evolution of state-owned companies. "The misconduct that is taking place in state-owned companies is a problem and as a Committee we want to know what are you doing or what have you done to resolve the problems that Eskom and other state-owned companies are experiencing?" asked Ms Prins.

Members of the Committee told the department to remedy many systems, including procurement at state-owned companies such as Eskom, Transnet and Denel that are currently experiencing huge debts because of irregular expenditure.

According to the members of the Committee, Denel is now under the oversight of the Department of Defence and Military Veterans. But the department told the Committee that Denel is still under the Department of Public Enterprises.

South Africa

Police Question Journalist on Source of 'Leaked' Absa Report

Two police officers visited the Mail & Guardian offices in Johannesburg on Thursday to investigate a complaint laid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.