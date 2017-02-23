23 February 2017

Parliament of South Africa

South Africa: Justice Portfolio Committee Calls for Inputs On Traditional Courts Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has called on all stakeholders and interested persons to make written submissions on the Traditional Courts Bill [B1- 2017].

The purpose of the Bill is to provide a uniform legislative framework for the structure and functioning of traditional courts in line with constitutional imperatives and values. Submissions must be received by no later than 15 March 2017 and parties must please indicate if they are interested in making an oral presentation. Public hearings will be held in Parliament.

Submissions and enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano, Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 or emailed to vramaano@parliament.gov.za. Copies of the Bill may be obtained from Mr Ramaano, tel: (021) 403-3820 or 083 709 8427.

