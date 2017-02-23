23 February 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Zambia: HM the King Leaves Lusaka After Official Visit to Zambia

Lusaka — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, left on Thursday afternoon Lusaka after an official visit to the Republic of Zambia.

At Kenneth Kaunda international airport, HM the King was greeted by President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Afterwards, HM the King and Zambia's president reviewed a detachment of the Guard of Honor that paid the honors.

The Sovereign was then greeted notably by Zambian Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba, Chief of Zambian Police Forces, Commanders of Zambian Armed Forces and Moroccan Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia, Saadia Alaoui.

HM the King's visit to Zambia, the first of its kind in this country, was marked by talks between the Sovereign and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the signing of 19 governmental and economic partnership agreements between the two countries.

