23 February 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Zambia: HM the King Sends Thanks Letter to Zambian Pres. Following Official Visit to Zambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a letter of thanks to the President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, following the Sovereign's official visit to Zambia.

"It was a pleasure for me to pay an official visit - the first of its kind - to the Republic of Zambia," HM the King said in the letter.

"As I am about to leave your country, I wish to express my thanks and appreciation to Your Excellency for the warm welcome extended to me and the delegation accompanying me," the Sovereign added.

HM the King also expressed his satisfaction with the broad and constructive talks he had with Zambia's President, which were marked by convergence of views on many issues.

"I am also pleased to note our shared commitment to give fresh impetus to the brotherly relations based on cooperation and solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Zambia," the Sovereign pointed out.

"I keenly look forward to seeing our political consultation further enhanced in order to build on the positive momentum created by this visit. I am also keen to work with Your Excellency to ensure follow-up to the important agreements signed in our presence," HM the King said.

The aim is to set the stage for more effective, robust bilateral relations in various sectors and to turn ties between the two countries into a full-fledged partnership to serve the two peoples' shared interests, contribute to enhancing brotherly relations and inter-African solidarity and promote development, peace and stability in Africa, the Sovereign noted.

Zambia

HM the King Leaves Lusaka After Official Visit to Zambia

HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, left on Thursday afternoon Lusaka after an official visit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.