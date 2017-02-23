Zambia: HM the King Sends Thanks Letter to Zambian Pres. Following Official Visit to Zambia

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a letter of thanks to the President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, following the Sovereign's official visit to Zambia.

"It was a pleasure for me to pay an official visit - the first of its kind - to the Republic of Zambia," HM the King said in the letter.

"As I am about to leave your country, I wish to express my thanks and appreciation to Your Excellency for the warm welcome extended to me and the delegation accompanying me," the Sovereign added.

HM the King also expressed his satisfaction with the broad and constructive talks he had with Zambia's President, which were marked by convergence of views on many issues.

"I am also pleased to note our shared commitment to give fresh impetus to the brotherly relations based on cooperation and solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Zambia," the Sovereign pointed out.

"I keenly look forward to seeing our political consultation further enhanced in order to build on the positive momentum created by this visit. I am also keen to work with Your Excellency to ensure follow-up to the important agreements signed in our presence," HM the King said.

The aim is to set the stage for more effective, robust bilateral relations in various sectors and to turn ties between the two countries into a full-fledged partnership to serve the two peoples' shared interests, contribute to enhancing brotherly relations and inter-African solidarity and promote development, peace and stability in Africa, the Sovereign noted.