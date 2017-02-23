Ghana Remains Committed to Global Standards in Human Rights Practices - Information Minister

press release

Ghana has signed onto many United Nations Human Rights Conventions and remains committed to internationally accepted standards in human rights practices and respect for fundamental human rights, the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has stated.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, therefore, expressed government's support for the work of Amnesty International, an institution devoted to promoting and protecting the dignity of the human person.

The Minister's words were contained in an address delivered on his behalf by Mrs Afua Essel, Acting Director, Information Services Department (ISD), at the launch of the 2016/2017 Annual Report of Amnesty International in Accra, yesterday.

In a statement, Mr Lawrence Amesu, a former Director of the Ghana chapter of Amnesty International, said the dignity of all persons should be protected and urged all to stand up for their rights, rather than let the rhetoric of fear, blame, and hate erode the vision for an open society based on equality.

Meanwhile, the Report has revealed that grave human rights violations have occurred in 159 countries in 2016, while in 22 countries, people were killed for peacefully standing up for their rights.

Source: ISD (Faith Junko Ogawa)