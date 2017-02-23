22 February 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Giba Pays Courtesy Call On Information Minister

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has appealed to Government to speed up the process of passing the Right to Information (RTI) and the Broadcasting Bills into law to help protect and project the Ghanaian media content.

The president of GIBA, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, who made the appeal during a courtesy call on the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, in Accra, yesterday, noted that the passage of the two bills had been unduly delayed.

Mr Agyemang intimated that the broadcasting space kept growing with its attendant challenges including lack of capacity and disregard media ethics which required the two laws to address them.

He also appealed to the Minister to help them acquire an appropriate property to house them and enable them discharge their mandate efficiently.

Responding, the Minister commended GIBA for being the first to pay a working visit to his Ministry to discuss pertinent issues regarding the growth of the information industry in the country.

Mr Abdul-Hamid assured the association that the RTI bill would be passed into law before the end of the year as it was one of the priority bills slated to be considered by the Akufo-Addo Administration.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo & Esther Atubiga)

