23 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Hearts Draw Again At Cape Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hearts of Oak could only pick up a point against Dwarfs as the search for their first three points of the season continued. The Phobians drew their first two games of the season and where looking for their first three points.

The Phobians started with a three man attack that had Cosmos Dauda, Patrick Razak and Samuel Yeboah clearly in search of their first goal of the season after firing blank in the first two games of the season.

Dwarfs had Inusah Musah who had joined them on loan from the Phobians. But it was Malik Akowuah who asked the first question on the day with a drive from the center of the pitch, but his effort was well gathered by goalkeeper in post for the Dwarfs.

Patrick Razak scored the first goal of the game, which was also the first for the Phobians this season.

The score line remained the same till the second half where the home side responded with a deserved equalizer on the 47th minute through Nicholas Gyan.

The draw means the Phobians have picked up three points from their first three games of the season.

Ghana

Is Fufu Killing Africans?

Sitting down to a mouth-watering bowl of fufu with hand licking soup is a thing most Africans look to. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.