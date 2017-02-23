Ghana: Hearts Draw Again At Cape Coast

Hearts of Oak could only pick up a point against Dwarfs as the search for their first three points of the season continued. The Phobians drew their first two games of the season and where looking for their first three points.

The Phobians started with a three man attack that had Cosmos Dauda, Patrick Razak and Samuel Yeboah clearly in search of their first goal of the season after firing blank in the first two games of the season.

Dwarfs had Inusah Musah who had joined them on loan from the Phobians. But it was Malik Akowuah who asked the first question on the day with a drive from the center of the pitch, but his effort was well gathered by goalkeeper in post for the Dwarfs.

Patrick Razak scored the first goal of the game, which was also the first for the Phobians this season.

The score line remained the same till the second half where the home side responded with a deserved equalizer on the 47th minute through Nicholas Gyan.

The draw means the Phobians have picked up three points from their first three games of the season.