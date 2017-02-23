Ghana: Free Basic Education Has Finally Arrived - but the Buts!

Finally, the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up the process of implementing a very important policy, completely Free Basic Education, also known as Free Senior High School (SHS), which has been his dream baby.

During the 2008 campaign, when he took up the presidential candidacy slot for the first time, the Free SHS was among the loudest of the campaign jingles, and he managed to bring home to all Ghanaians the need to push basic education to SHS level, and makeArticle 25 of the 1992 Constitution a reality.

In 2012, the NPP presidential candidate carried out the same message, however, as in 2008, Ghanaians refused to give him the mandate.

Article 25 was very clear on education mandating that all persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities, and with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right: - basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all; secondary education shall be made generally available and accessible to all by progressive introduction of free education; so shall it be with higher education, etc., etc.

The President proclaimed that basic education should end at SHS, now the first BUT. By the Constitution, secondary education is not basic, so that part of the Constitution would need to be amended, or maybe I am getting unnecessarily alarmed here.

He added very heart-warming things to his definition of free basic education, and these include no admission fee, no library fee, no science center fee, no computer lab fee, no examination fee and no utility fee. And more goodies - free textbooks, free boarding, free meals and day students are to have free meals on campus.

And the most important of all, teachers will be better motivated (and it is important to add, trained) and resourced to teach and teach well.

But the President and his education minister must address the issue of lecture notes prepared by teachers and sold to students. Will these also be free, since it is very likely that some teachers will find a way of getting some compulsory hand-me-downs from students, by forcing hand-outs down their throats?

The issue of free examination fee is also welcome news. Times without number, we hear of students not been able to write their final papers, because they could not get money to pay examination fees. In a few cases, we also hear of a whole batch of students missing out because some headteacher or the other embezzled their examination fee, and so could not be registered at the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a nutshell, this policy of free basic education up to SHS level is most laudable. Many wards of the poor miss out, and that could mean denying the nation a valuable human resource base to drive the economy. Someone, who has the solution to the cure of HIV/AIDS, cancer, eye diseases and many other health issues we only try to prevent, may be roaming in the village and poor communities without any knowledge of how to pronounce the alphabets.

Opposition to this laudable policy includes the fact that when everyone has access to education, the jobs will just not be there to employ them. Well, would that mean that we would prefer a nation with illiterate unemployed to literate unemployed? Such people who want to spread this fear have forgotten to note that an illiterate unemployed is dangerous to society, since they could possibly get engaged in social vices, however, a literate unemployed could upgrade himself by taken relevant short courses while looking for a job. And he would surely get one, home or abroad.

One other area that needs to be considered is exporting our brains. This is not brain drain. Exporting human resource to developed countries can make us get all it takes to become advanced ourselves. A country like India exported labour force to countries like the UK, and those who worked with Leyland went back home to manufacture the Tata vehicles. Today, India is a leading nation in IT in the world, thanks to the native labour force in the Diaspora. Ghana can also achieve those heights, and that will depend on equal accessibility of education for all, and most importantly, what we put into it.

Some very objective people have started listing out likely challenges this good policy will face. These constitute the most Buts.

In the event where there are about one hundred Junior High Schools (JHSs) in a district with one SHS, how can the new policy cope with the influx of students? Assuming each JHS and the SHS have hundred students per class (two classrooms of fifty students each), we are talking about five thousand students competing for placement in a hundred seater classrooms.

In public schools, there is wholesale promotion through to JHS. Will the new policy accept wholesale promotion into the SHS?

For better education, the need is to have smaller classes of, say, a maximum of twenty in a class. This should be the rule which is essential in improving standards of education. Again, will there be enough classrooms? Another problem they raised was about subject selections.

In all these, there was the call for the need of organising a nationwide forum so that likely problems could be aired out by stakeholders, to enable government and managers of the education system have a smooth take-off of this policy.

Can this system be sustained? The answer lies in one simple short sentence by Kwesi Biney. "It is doable!" He explained that with Cocobod Scholarship, GetFund, Scholarship Secretariat and government budget, this can be done. The Snr. Minister was emphatic on the Heritage Fund as a source of funding. Also, if the tax system is expanded and made very affordable, every working adult could contribute to the education sector.

Another major issue was what happens to students in private schools? Will that not be all about discrimination if the Free SHS does not cover them? And if it does, will that not be discrimination, since they would require more funds per child than those in the public system?

Ideally, like known free education systems the world all over, the private schools are not covered, simply put. Parents of wards in private schools still honour their tax obligations, which include educating children in public schools.

What is really essential if our education system is to rise up again and shoot for the skies is to have competent teachers who have the calling to teach, and not those who take up teaching as the last option. We need teachers who will make the pupils/students enjoy learning, even including that difficult-to-comprehend numbers game called mathematics.

In all, the President's dream will herald in a golden age of education. But what happens to those who are unfortunate not to pass their final SHS exams at one sitting? Will they pay for their remedial classes and meet every other bill attached, or are they still covered by the Free Education? It is important to know.

One very important issue which the President failed to raise, and which is perhaps the Biggest But, is the issue of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and PTA dues and levies.

This word levy is used by-the-way, since legally only Parliament can approve levies, as the word closest in meaning to describe decisions, unilaterally and collectively taken to get more money from parents.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has started working on curbing the outrageous manner by which some PTAs collect money from parents.

Now if education is going to be free, will the PTAs be relevant? If they still will be, will they be just a senate of parents and teachers who will sit in deliberation on how to improve studies and other welfares in the lives of the pupils and students on campus, or will it still include levies for building a science lab, building a school perimeter wall, buying a school bus, sinking wells and purchasing of fridges, deep freezers, plasma flat screen television sets among others for long service awards to deserving members of staff.

It is important to know, because, even as some parents are well-to-do and can afford any amount levied on them, some parents cannot even afford giving their wards decent pocket monies for school.

The question, in other words is will PTAs still be compulsory or voluntary? Will a student whose parents fail to attend PTA meetings be sanctioned or left alone?

Lastly, what happens to students who are forced to pay rent, because they were the first to be accommodated in a new dormitory block? Some PTA decisions!

In summary, the President's dream, which is very laudable, will, in effect, positively affect university education. Now parents who may not be able to pay for university education for their wards need to be penny-wise by investing what they would have spent on their secondary education in a high return financial security, so that by university time, there would be no money problems.

I will support a national forum to discuss all Buts and how to resolve them to make the free education policy an ideal one to last from now till Thy Kingdom Come.

Hon. Daniel Dugan