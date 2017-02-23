Ghana: Gha Calls for Public Corporation - Over Closure of Buipe Bridge

Tamale — THE NORTHERN Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), Mr. Philip Samwini has appealed to private and commercial drivers, as well as the travelling public who ply the Tamale-Kumasi road to cope with any unforeseen challenges or circumstances they might face as a result of the ongoing routine

maintenance on the Buipe Bridge.

The Buipe Bridge, which was constructed some 54 years go by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is currently undergoing 20 day maintenance at a cost of about GHC50,000.

The Ghana Highway Authority has, at the moment closed down the bridge to vehicular traffic and the travelling public since 17th February to 8th March 2017, to allow for emergency repair works to be carried out on the bridge.

The over 100 meter long metallic bridge which is across the black Volta, links travelers from Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger among others to the southern part of Ghana.

However, the bridge is now closed to all vehicles from 2:00pm each day to 6:00am the next day, but vehicles that weigh up to 20 tons are allowed to cross the bridge between the hours of 6:00am to 2:00pm throughout the maintenance period.

Mr. Philip Samwini told The Chronicle in an interview that the repair works would certainly cause some inconveniences to drivers and passengers since they had had to travel for additional 200 kilometers and extra hours on the prescribed alternative route.

He indicated that, all vehicles coming from the south to the North would have to pass through Techiman-Wenchi-Bole-Sawla-Fufulso Junction to Tamale; and those coming from the North to the South would also pass through Tamale-Fufulso Junction and Sawla-Bole-Wenchi and to Techiman.

The Northern Regional Highway Director said that the Authority had activated all the axle load stations to weigh every vehicle coming from the South, the North or the neigbouring countries in order not to jeopardize the ongoing repair works.

Mr. Samwini allayed the fears of those who were concerned about the huge amount of revenue or money that would be lost at the various toll collection booths along the road within the 20 days of closing down the Buipe Bridge.

According to him, similar toll booths already existed on the alternative routes as well as axle load weighing stations; and that drivers would still honour their tolls to the state.

He emphasised that the repairing of the Buipe Bridge was of very significant value to the nation, given the large number of vehicles that ply the road from neighbouring countries and the large quantities of foods; such as yam, maize, onions, groundnuts, beans and other vegetables that are transported from the North to the South.

Mr. Samwini, therefore, called on the public to cooperate with the Engineers working on the bridge to adhere to directional and safety signs that would be made available on the road within the period.

Meanwhile, when The Chronicle visited the Buipe Bridge, it is discovered that the bridge was not in good condition.

When vehicles drive over the bridge, there were heavy vibrations, jerking and tumultuous sounds from the several rusty metals, iron rods and weak concretes.

Most of the concretes have fallen apart while several bolts and knots in the metal bars have also either been stolen or lost its grips, thereby separating most joints of the bridge.

On the other hand, some of the petty traders at the Buipe Bridge, who spoke to The Chronicle complained that the closure of the bridge has affected their business.

The women, led by one Hajia Hawawu Issah, a dry fish seller, appealed to the government and the engineers to speed up work to enable them fully return to business.

"Anytime they close the bridge some of us have to close early from work and this affects us a lot, because this is what we do to cater for our children and the entire family".

However, the Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr. Philip Samwini, insisted that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the repair works would be completed within the 20 days stipulated period.