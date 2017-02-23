Ghana: Late Penalty Earn Kotoko Win

Asante Kotoko needed a late penalty goal from defender Abeiku Ainoonson to defeat Bechem United 1-0, to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Bechem United, with former Kotoko player, Ahmed Toure, frustrated Kotoko for 84 minutes till Ainoonson stepped up to save the day at the Baba Yara stadium.

Kotoko dominated a tense, action packed first half but failed to break Bechem United's resolve as the away side frustrated the Porcupines to a draw.

Kotoko would, however, have scored had they been more clinical in front of goal, as they managed to create some decent chances.

Winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi was constantly fouled as he weaved his magic, but the resultant free-kicks was either poorly taken or well dealt with by the defense of Bechem United.

Goalkeeper Felix Annan saved Kotoko from conceding early in the second half, repelling Yaw Arnol's strike from inside the box.

On the other hand, Kotoko continued to fluff their chances. Ollenu put Sarfo Gyamfi through on goal but the latter failed to connect, much to the dismay of fans.

Coach Zdravko Lugarusic desperate to get full spoils brought on striker Kwame Boateng and Baba Mahama and it paid off in the 82nd minutes as Boateng set up Emmanuel Gyamfi but the latter was fouled in the box which was adjudged a penalty.