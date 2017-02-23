Ghana: Aduana Stars Maul Bolga All Stars to Stay Top

Aduana Stars demolished debutantes Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the Nana Agyemang-Badu Park in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-WAFA starlet Zakaria Mumuni smashed home the opener for the Fire Club in the opening minutes but the hosts were unable to increase the tally until Nathaniel Asamoah eased the pressure with a second goal.

All Stars were placed on the lane for demolition when Noah Martey increased the tally after the home side outclassed them in all departments of the game.

Aduana failed to lift their feet off the pedal after Martey's goal, as Tanko Mohammed added the fourth and consigned them to a heavy defeat.

Aduana Stars have now made it 3 wins out of 3 and sit comfortably at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.