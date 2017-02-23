23 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: MP Joe Mensah Evacuates 35yrs Refuse Dump

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Adams

The chiefs and people of Whindo, a farming community in the Kwesimintsim Constituency, can now heave a sigh of relief, after their Member of Parliament (MP), in collaboration with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) Waste Management Department, cleared a huge refuse dump in the area.

The cost of the evacuation of the refuse, which is estimated at GH¢7,000, is being born by the MP, Joseph Mensah.

Currently, a sum of GH¢5,000 has been given out from the pocket of the MP as part payment to the contractor evacuating the refuse.

The refuse dump, which has grown to the height of a storey-building, is reported to have been in existence for the last 35 years.

This was made known by the residents of Whindo when the Western File, together with the MP and his team, inspected progress of work, which is going on steadily.

Considering the stench emanating from the refuse dump, this has come as a huge relief to nearby residents.

Joe Mensah told this paper that he decided to finance the evacuation of the refuse dump from his own pocket due to the numerous appeals from the people of the area.

According to him, he received a complaint from the chief of the area to consider helping the community evacuate the refuse dump, because the stench emanating from it was unaccommodating.

Joe Mensah continued that considering the appeal from the chief, he decided to treat it with urgency hence his decision to finance the evacuation.

He said though he had no access to the Common Fund (CF), he considered the appeal a pressing one, hence his decision not to wait for money from the Common Fund.

For now, MP Joe Mensah said the STMA Waste Management Department is helping to evacuate the refuse by supplying some trucks for the exercise.

A resident of the area, Madam Matilda Ansah, who was at the site, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the MP.

According to her, the refuse dump has remained so for the last 35 years.

Another resident, who also walked up to the site of the refuse dump, told the MP in the face; "Thank you for making my hometown beautiful."

Ghana

Is Fufu Killing Africans?

Sitting down to a mouth-watering bowl of fufu with hand licking soup is a thing most Africans look to. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.