Ghana: MP Joe Mensah Evacuates 35yrs Refuse Dump

The chiefs and people of Whindo, a farming community in the Kwesimintsim Constituency, can now heave a sigh of relief, after their Member of Parliament (MP), in collaboration with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) Waste Management Department, cleared a huge refuse dump in the area.

The cost of the evacuation of the refuse, which is estimated at GH¢7,000, is being born by the MP, Joseph Mensah.

Currently, a sum of GH¢5,000 has been given out from the pocket of the MP as part payment to the contractor evacuating the refuse.

The refuse dump, which has grown to the height of a storey-building, is reported to have been in existence for the last 35 years.

This was made known by the residents of Whindo when the Western File, together with the MP and his team, inspected progress of work, which is going on steadily.

Considering the stench emanating from the refuse dump, this has come as a huge relief to nearby residents.

Joe Mensah told this paper that he decided to finance the evacuation of the refuse dump from his own pocket due to the numerous appeals from the people of the area.

According to him, he received a complaint from the chief of the area to consider helping the community evacuate the refuse dump, because the stench emanating from it was unaccommodating.

Joe Mensah continued that considering the appeal from the chief, he decided to treat it with urgency hence his decision to finance the evacuation.

He said though he had no access to the Common Fund (CF), he considered the appeal a pressing one, hence his decision not to wait for money from the Common Fund.

For now, MP Joe Mensah said the STMA Waste Management Department is helping to evacuate the refuse by supplying some trucks for the exercise.

A resident of the area, Madam Matilda Ansah, who was at the site, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the MP.

According to her, the refuse dump has remained so for the last 35 years.

Another resident, who also walked up to the site of the refuse dump, told the MP in the face; "Thank you for making my hometown beautiful."