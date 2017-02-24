Nigeria: Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others Meet On 2017 Budget

There are expectations that the 2017 Budget would be passed in earnest based on the level of rapport developing between top government officials in the Executive and Legislative arms in the country, based on the outcome of a meeting last night in Aso Rock discussing the federal government budget proposals now before the National Assembly.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the acting president, Laolu Akande, the meeting which was hosted by Prof. Osinbajo at his official residence, Aguda House, lasted about an hour and was attended by members of the President Muhammadu Buhari's Economic Management Team and members of the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives, including Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

He said the meeting discussed issues and developments around the 2017 budget, while both sides also exchanged ideas and compared notes in order to ensure that this year's budget passage process is better and faster than previous times.

He said, "During the meeting, held in a convivial atmosphere, there were also discussions on the need to ensure that key projects of the federal government aimed at enhancing the speedy recovery of the Nigerian economy are well taken care-of in the appropriations that will now emerge from the Legislative arm of government to the Presidency."