Ghana: Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh Is Single Again

Tonto Dikeh who is one of the sexiest actresses in Nollywood is back on the market.

She's left her multi-million matrimonial home for the league of celebrity baby mamas in Nollywood.

Just when we thought Tontolet has revived her marriage following numerous reports that speculated it crashed in January, she made the shocking disclosure on Instagram.

'When a woman leaves her husband, she takes her child because absolutely nothing else matters to her but the child. This is what I did and I happily give all access for his father to see him,' she wrote in the post that has be taken down from her page.

'What goes on in my marriage and home is my personal life, I'm grateful for all the years of support you all have been giving me but when it comes to the matters of the heart have enough respect to let us go thru our moments alone.'

Tonto and Oladunni Churchill were only married for 17 month, and the estranged couple welcomed their first child, Andre Omodayo Churchill, in February 2016.

The major controversy that surrounded their marriage before it crashed is the accusation that her husband who's a nephew to Olusegun Obasanjo is having an affair with his personal assistant, Rosaline Meurer.

However, Rosaline later denied the rumours in a live interview on HipTV.

'This is someone that is a mentor to me, he is someone I look up to,' she said.

'He has a good heart and there is no one that wouldn't want to be identified with someone that has a good heart, someone that gives a helping hand.'