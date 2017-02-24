Gospel musician Patience Namadingo has denied a barrage of criticism on social media against his newly released song 'Dziko lili pa Moto' as being an attack on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri or insinuations on ruling DPP politicians.

The song is set to be featured in his album to be launched Saturday at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

But after it was released, people took to social media to critique the song, wondering how he was giving a jab to Bushiri when he recently also released a song titled Sinjenjemela inspired by the same Man of God,

Sinjenjemela, which does not mention Bushiri by name, was done in Namadingo's preferred acoustic style and sees the artist talking about a man who is faced with many challenges, but is not shaken because of his faith.

"I thought you praised him in Sinjenjemela? Mukudziwana [you know each other better]," posted Alex Hope Ntwana on Facebook.

Withus Gilbert also commented: " When the days were good, Namadingo sanga praise song for South African based flamboyant Prophet Shephered Bushiri. Now he has decided to throw subliminal jab at the man of God ... "

Newton Trump wrote: " I [thought] he is a gospel artist. And why is he attacking prophet in his songs instead of praising the lord or preaching."

But Grey Leston in his comment doubted that the song was bashing Bushuri, saying Namadingo is on record speaking in Times TV that he has been greatly and inspired by Prophet Bushiri, who is a friend and has been a friend for so long.

While Nema Banda said: "Our Lord is the better position to judge, so leave it to him."

But when Nyasa Times contacted Namadingo, he clarified that the song Dziko has not necessarily been released to attack Bushiri or any personality.

He also denied assertions that it insinuated against DPP.

"I tell a story in most of my songs. My song us built on Mathew 24 verse 24 let people read.Come on Malawians I should not fail to talk about end time because someone does not like someone," he said.

"The song is talking about the church of Jesus Christ in this case the Christians from all churches including ECG (Enlightened Christian Gathering of Bushiri) warning the of the end days.

"If we preach Jesus and praise him its nit attacking Major 1 [Bushiri]. He also preaches about Jesus," said Namadingo, the Msati Mseke and Macheza hit-maker

According to Namadingo, Bushiri confided in him that he is not shaken because Jesus is the foundation on which his faith is based.

Worshippers at Bushiri had suspected that an attack song is part of smear as he plan to relaunch his maize distrubution charity to hungry Malawians.

Last year, they noted, another singer David Kalilani unleashed an attacking song when the Major 1 announced plans to give out rellief maize. Bushiri is said to relaunch his maize distribution next week.