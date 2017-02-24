Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Show, Alien to Our Culture, Olulade Tells Govt

Member representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade has called on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to reconsider the implications of allowing the Big Brother Naija Show on the Nigerian culture and youths.

Olulade, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, lamented that the contents of the Reality Show are completely foreign to the indigenous culture, which the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to promote.

According to him, the government should swing into action through the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and ensure it stops the airing of such programme before it further causes serious damage to the culture.

His words: "The content of Big Brother Naija show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner. It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content.

"This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality. We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show.

"I think the NBC should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values. The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life," the lawmaker said.

Olulade, who is the immediate past Chairman, House Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy, also advised the Federal Government to ensure adequate censor of information being aired and sent to the public, noting that such programme as Big Brother Naija is capable of causing distractions to the Nigerian youths and affecting many families.

"I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guards and guide their children and wards against the implication of allowing them to keep watching the Show. Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their dreamed future," he added.

Big Brother Naija is a Reality Show supposedly sponsored by PayPorte, an online shopping platform and aired by Africa Magic on Dstv.