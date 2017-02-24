23 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: BBNaija - Gifty Denies Having Any Sex Tape, Says She's Single

Photo: Africa Magic
Big Brother Naija

Gifty Powers, the controversial ex-housemate in the ongoing #BBNaija Reality TV show said she is neither a mother nor married. She also flatly denied the existence of any sex-tape on her.

Gifty, took to her Instagram handle, officialgiftypowers on Thursday to refute the rumour about her sex tape and marital status circulating on the social media platform.

In her words she said, "so, they said that I am married and I have a boyfriend who is threatening to release a sex tape if I don't share the BBN money with him... now.

"I want to clear it out by writing it here that please I am not married, I do not have any sex tape & I do not have any child for anybody...

"These are just crazy rumours and for the fact such is out, then guys do expect more. I see this person won't rest till he/she is satisfied."

Gifty, who is a model, actress and former beauty queen before joining #BBNaija show came under intense criticisms before her eviction last Sunday when she denied knowing popular musicians such as Falz da Bad Guy and Banky W.

She also accused Banky W of being proud and receiving payment to visit the big brother house.

She later apologised after her eviction, calling her stance a 'game plan'.

Gifty also admitted to being fake in a recent interview especially with her accent and some of her behaviour while in the #BBNaija House.

