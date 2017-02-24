Nigeria: #BBNaija Ex-Housemate Denies Marriage, Sex Tape, Child

Gifty, the controversial ex-housemate in ongoing #BBNaija TV series said she is neither a mother nor married and has no sex-tape.

Gifty , took to her Instagram handle to refute the rumour about her sex tape and marital status circulating on the social media platform on Thursday.

In her words, she said, "so, they said that I am married and I have a boyfriend who is threatening to release a sex tape if I don't share the BBN money with him... now.

" I want to clear it out by writing it here that please I am not married, I do not have any sex tape & I do not have any child for anybody...

"These are just crazy rumours and for the fact, such is out then guys do expect more. I see this person won't rest till he/she is satisfied."

So, THEY said that i am married and i have a boyfriend who is threatening to release a sex tape if i don't share the BBN money with him... now,i want to clear it out by writing it HERE that PLEASE I AM NOT MARRIED,I DO NOT HAVE ANY SEX TAPE & I DO NOT HAVE ANY CHILD FOR ANYBODY... these are just crazy rumors and for the fact such is out then guys do expect more cuz' i see this person won't rest till he/she is satisfied @bigbrothernaija2017 #BBNaija #ITSJUSTGOD #NEVERGIVEUP #payporte

A post shared by Gifty Powers (@officialgiftypowers) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Gifty came under intense criticisms before her eviction when she denied knowing popular musicians Falz da Bad Guy and Banky W.

She also accused Banky W of being proud and receiving payment to visit the big brother house.

She late apologised after her eviction calling the move a 'game plan'.

Gifty also admitted to being fake in a recent interview especially with her accent and some of her behaviour while in the #BBNaija house.