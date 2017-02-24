23 February 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Has Appealed Port Harcourt Judgment, Says Niger Chairman

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it has appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt which gave the chairmanship of the party to the Senator Ali Modu Sherif faction of the party at the Supreme Court.

The Niger State chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, disclosed this in Minna while exchanging views with newsmen at the party's secretariat after a stakeholders meeting.

Beji did not however say when the appeal was filed but said it was in line with the National Working Committee's decision of last Monday.

Details later...

