23 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Korea Grants Nigeria $500,000 to Fight VVF

By Dotun Ibiwoye

Korean Republic International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has given $500,000 grant to the United Nations Population Fund, (UNFPA) Nigeria, to scale-up support for fistula repairs and emergency obstetrics care in Borno State.

KOICA released the grant and further requested UNFPA to submit a multi-year proposal of $5million to scale-up humanitarian work in Borno State.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno, yesterday commended the Korean Republic for the $500,000 grant to the state for obstetrics care.

Governor Shettima requested that the funds should be invested more in providing infrastructure, schools, health facilities and shelter for internally displaced persons and for the host communities.

He also urged quick intervention to meet life-saving needs of affected communities, early recovery, and resilience in the building of social services, economic infrastructure and livelihood support programmes.

Nigeria

