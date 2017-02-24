23 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Naira Appreciates Further At Parallel Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Naira on Thursday consolidated its gains against the dollar at the parallel market, few days after the CBN announced a new forex policy.

The Nigerian currency exchanged at N500 to a dollar after closing at N505 on Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N600 and N510 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira closed at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N635 and N545, respectively.

Trading at the interbank window saw the Naira closed at N305.50 to a dollar.

Traders at the market said that the new forex policy by the CBN opening up dollar sales to commercial banks for school fees, medicals and Personal Travel Allowances was impacting the market positively. (NAN)

Nigeria

Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others Meet On 2017 Budget

There are expectations that the 2017 Budget would be passed in earnest based on the level of rapport developing between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.