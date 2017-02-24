24 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Infantino, Museveni to Discuss Football Opportunities

By Denis Bossa

Kampala — When Fifa president Gianni Infantino,47, steps foot in Uganda this evening, he will, among others preach to President Yoweri Museveni and football stakeholders how the Fifa strategic plan can liberate the game in Uganda.

According to Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein, Infantino who arrives with a four-man entourage aboard a private jet from Rwanda at 6pm, will among other things brief the President about the Fifa five-year strategic plan that includes funding the youth project, grassroots football and building a 20,000 capacity seater stadium in one of the eight regions.

"The Fufa president (Moses Magogo), Infantino, Museveni and Sports and Education Minister Janet Kataaha will discuss the importance of government as the biggest external supporter of Ugandan football," Hussein said.

"Like the fans, Fufa needs government support and funding to implement the internal decisions in developing football. The outcome of the State House meeting will out rightly cement the decision that was taken by the Fufa general assembly in October in Luweero."

Fufa also believe Infantino will enumerate to Museveni the opportunities football brings to any country and how government can abide to the Fifa laws.

After spending a night at Serena Hotel in Kampala, Infantino will meet stakeholders, opinion leaders, football partners, delegates, UPL chairmen and special interest groups, active players and ex-internationals.

He is also scheduled to watch KCCA U-17 play Lweza U-17, visit Kadiba goal project, tour Fufa House and address the media before flying out tomorrow afternoon.

