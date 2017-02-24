Uganda: Is the Number of First Grades a True Reflection of Our Education System?

opinion

A total of 260 students will receive first class degrees during this week's Makerere University 67th graduation ceremony. Out of these, 97 students are from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), with Ms Sarah Namboozo, with the Bachelor of Science in Marketing emerging top with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92.

According to the grading system and classification of awards for undergraduate degrees and diplomas, first class Honours is from a CGPA of 4:40 - 5:00. This means that a student got an average of 80 per cent in each examination paper for the three or four years of his or her study.

Over the years, a number of public and private universities as well as other degree awarding tertiary institutions in Uganda have been churning out an average of 300 first class degrees per graduating lot.

At Makerere, first class degrees increased during Prof Venancious Baryamureeba's tenure specifically as dean College of Computing (2005-2009) and as a vice-chancellor (2009-2011) and now Prof Waswa Balumywa, principle MUBs leads the pack.

Generally, first class degrees are rare for certain courses. With Law, they are so infrequent, not because the course is hard but because it is voluminous and requires a lot of reading. Since its establishment in 1968, Makerere Law School, although it generally admits crème de la crème in the country and region, has less than 10 first class degrees in its records. Yet, it has an established reputation as a bastion of legal education, training and research because of its distinguished lecturers and rigorous curricular.

Apart from all medicine-related courses except pharmacy that are not graded, one wonders whether other courses or universities are becoming more generous or students are having it easy with course curriculum, exams or marking system.

Mr Ismail Isaac Lukwago, a lecturer at the International University of East Africa wondered whether schools are not cheating us. He noted in Saturday Monitor of December 10 2016 that in one school with several branches in Kampala and Wakiso District, 'children are guaranteed a first grade.

This year, after Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) released Primary Leaving Examination results, authorities pinned on gates, the number of its pupils who got first grades, and a few second grades. Many other schools pinned pupil/student grades on their notice boards, published them in the papers or in any conspicuous places to catch the public eye.

As we bemoan this culture, we need to ask whether universities are copying the trend in some primary schools or it's the dilemmas of neo-liberal economic thinking in our education system as Prof Mahmood Mamdani, director of Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) states in his book "Scholars in the Market place". Hasn't privatisation and over commercialisation of education led to subversion of public good for private gain? Is it the stiff competition between schools or universities?

I have infinite respect for exceedingly brilliant and high achieving students. However, the proliferation of first class degrees worries me not because I do not believe in exceptional abilities but the wholesomeness about them.

The lingering questions are: Is the curriculum so simple or students are working harder? Do students choose easy course units to get higher marks or they cheat? On what basis do teachers award marks? What role do external examiners play? Is there more focus on cram work rather than skills development? Are the relevant stakeholders, Ministry of Education and Sports, Uneb, Education Service Commission, National Curriculum Development Centre, National Council for Higher Education, Education Standards Agency playing their role? Who follows-up first class students? Is there duplication of courses?

Mr Ntambaazi is a graduating this Friday with a Honours degree in Law.