Uganda: UEGCL, Norwegian Firm Sign Solar Energy Deal

Kampala — Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with W. Giertsen Energy Solutions of Norway.

W.Giertsen Energy Solutions is a private limited company with vast experience in renewable energy in solar park, wind and solar water powered pumps among other things.

The main objective of the MoU is for the two parties to co-operate in developing renewable energy projects, specifically solar power plants, solar water pumping systems, hydro-solar hybrid power plants focusing mainly in the rural areas by having off-grid and mini-grid systems.

"In this regard, UEGCL will also work with the Rural Electrification Agency in some of these rural projects," a statement from UEGCL reads in part.

The partnership, signed on February 14, will also explore the option of having pilot off-grid solar solutions targeting mainly community facilities like health centers and schools.

In line with the National Vision 2040, UEGCL's Strategic Direction 2015-2017 prioritized the implementation of an Energy Mix Strategy as a means of reducing dependency on Hydropower, and thereby diversifying the portfolio of power generation.