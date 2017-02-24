Nigeria: PDP's Leadership Crisis Splits House of Representatives

Leadership crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has snowballed into the House of Representatives caucus of the party, as lawmakers expresses different opinions.

A particular group on Wednesday declared that it would not recognise the former Borno state governor, Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the party. While another group opined that the decision of the court must be obeyed.

Minority Leader, of the House, Hon. Leo Ogor ‎in reaction to the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, which recognised Sheriff as the authentic National Commission of the party, said the decision deserves to be challenged at the Supreme Court.

But in a sharp contrast, the member representing Egor Ikpoba-Okha Federal constituency ‎of Edo state, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, said some PDP members in the House will obey the court decisions on the matter.

Ogor in a statement emphasized that while a political solution may be considered , there is need to approach the Supreme Court with hope for a final interpretation of the law that would serve the interest of the people.

"The PDP caucus of the House of Representative wishes to state categorically that it finds the Court of Appeal verdict that nullified the decision of the national convention of the PDP on May 21 , 2016 and reinstated the Modu Sheriff leadership very discomforting, the Caucus supports the decision of the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee to seek redress at the Supreme Court. The Caucus appeals to all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party to please remain calm and focused, standing firmly on the position that there is no way the party will accept the Ali Modu Sheriff contraption which is yet to demonstrate any genuine iota of love for the party," he said.

Ogor added that;"Their activities in Edo and Ondo states are very fresh in peoples' minds and as such, no honest and sincere member of our party can trust them; with such fundamental flaws of character and gross disdain for peace, order and brotherly relations."

Meanwhile, Agbonayinma in a telephone conversation with Leadership said it was wrong for any member to dis-obey the court order.

"I don't want to join issues with anybody on this matter, I have spoken to Hon. Ogor, who is my friend and senior colleague, I told him that we should respect the decision of the court," he said.

Agbonayinma added that; "You will be surprised that a lot of people share this view I'm canvassing, as it stands today, ‎the Court of Appeal judgment is still valid and as not been vacated by any court, I can not be an honourable member and dis obey court order, it is dis-honourable to do so," he stated.