Rwanda: Kagame Commissions RDF Officer Cadets

President Kagame inspects a guard of honour at the graduation ceremony of officer cadets at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, in Bugesera District.

President Paul Kagame yesterday officiated at the graduation of officer cadets at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako (RMA-Gako), Eastern Province's Bugesera District.

The course took one year but those with special skills such as trained doctors and engineers among others did seven months.

The commissioned officers also include some who were trained in foreign military academies in Kenya, Tanzania, Belgium, and the United States for the officer basic training and flying military planes.

After commissioning the officers, whom he promoted to the rank of second lieutenant, the Head of State urged them to always uphold the great values of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), which are not only about protecting the country using military means but also contributing to the social and economic development of Rwandans.

"We congratulate you for the hard work you have just completed. The profession you have chosen is an important responsibility we expect you to fulfil," President Kagame, who is also the Commander in Chief of the RDF, told the commissioned officers.

"The RDF is not just about military protection. We have a role in transforming this nation, working with and for the people."

The country's military has a history of fighting for freedom and dignity, having stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and President Kagame said that the army's values and history continue to serve as guidance in building the country.

"In our country's tragic history sovereignty had no meaning,"Kagame said.

"It is your responsibility to protect the sovereignty of our country but most importantly, the sovereignty of our citizens. True sovereignty means the well being and dignity of our citizens," Kagame added.

The primary mission of Rwanda Military Academy in Gako is to develop young military leaders through multidisciplinary training that enables them to inspire, motivate, and effectively command men and women in times of war and peace.

The acting Commandant of RMA-Gako, Col FT Mpaka, said that the knowledge, skills, and attitude acquired in the academy will effectively be used to confront the country's security challenges.

"To the newly commissioned officers, I am sure the lessons you acquired at RMA-Gako will be applied in peace, no less than war. In you, our country will endure the same pride it has enjoyed throughout the RDF history," he said in a message to the graduated cadets.

At the graduation ceremony, best officer cadets were also recognised, with Alexandre Kayitare emerging the best officer cadet of the intake and receiving a certificate, a sword, and a medal from the President.

Gilbert Nshimiyimana was the second best officer cadet, while Jean de Dieu Rwibutso emerged the third best in the intake.

Yesterday's graduation of officer cadets at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako was the sixth intake after five other promotions of officer cadet trainings were completed at the academy.