24 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Con Men Cheat Masaka Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Mugenyi & Martins E. Ssekweyama

Masaka — Fraudsters are taking advantage of an outbreak of swine fever in Masaka District to hoodwink unsuspecting farmers in the area, veterinary experts have warned.

Dr Lawrence Mayega, the Masaka District production officer, said although the fever is incurable, fraudsters are soliciting money from farmers in the district under the pretext of treating and vaccinating their pigs.

"We have received reports about farmers who are incurring double losses of paying money to unscrupulous people who besides administering fake injections also carry the virus to more pigs," he said during an interview yesterday.

Dr Mayega said some farmers are allowing the fraudsters to access their farms without first ensuring that all their apparatus is disinfected as recommended. To avert the further spread of the virus, Dr Mayega said the district has intensified farmers' sensitisation campaigns to dissuade farmers from seeking services of fake veterinary officers .

Many farmers in the district reportedly lost their pigs to this highly contagious viral infection. Mr Ritah Nantume, the Bukakata Sub-county community development officer, said the outbreak of swine fever has affected government programmes like Youth Livelihood Programme and Women Fund projects, where some beneficiaries had opted for piggery.

Uganda

Police Force Seek Stronger Ties WIth Uganda

Rwanda and Uganda Police forces, yesterday, held a bilateral meeting to review the progress made in implementing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.