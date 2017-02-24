24 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: REG Defeat Espoir to Go Top of Basketball League

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda international Kami Kabange scored a game high 20 points on Wednesday night to help Rwanda Energy Group (REG) beat former champions Espoir to go top of the national basketball league table.

Jean Bahufite guided the league debutants to overcome his former team 82-75 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium. It was a third defeat of the season for Maxime Mwiseneza's Espoir.

REG won the first quarter 23-19 before Espoir bounced to take the second quarter 24-21 and make it 44-43 going into half-time.

However, Bahufite's men, led by new signing from Uganda's City Oilers, Kabange, returned for the second half well organized to claim the third and fourth quarter 22-20 and 16-12 respectively.

In another game, IPRC-Kigali beat Cliff Owuor's APR 82-77 to improve their win ratio to 6:3. APR took the first quarter 24-20 but IPRC- Kigali upped their game in the second quarter winning it 23-7.

Albert Buhake's team went on to take the third and fourth quarters 15-11 and 31-28 respectively.

REG lead the league standings with 17 points while Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) are bottom of the ten-team table with 9 points.

Wednesday

Espoir 75-82 REG

APR 77-82 IPRC-Kigali

