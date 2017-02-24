23 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi Police Chiefs Snub Regional Meet in Kigali

By Ivan R. Mugisha

There appears to be no end in sight for the sour diplomatic relation between Rwanda and Burundi.

This week, Burundi security chiefs boycotted a regional police bosses meeting in Kigali.

This followed barely days before five of Burundi's nine representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly said they would not attend parliament sessions to be held in the Rwandan capital next month over political differences.

The animosity between the two neighbours follows a 2015 fallout when President Pierre Nkurunziza was re-elected in a controversial election that was marred by violent protests. Bujumbura accuses Kigali of backing groups that oppose President Nkurunziza.

The 3rd counter terrorism meeting of the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) took place in Kigali from February 21 to 22 and brought together regionals and international security experts to address issues aimed at countering radicalism and violent extremism.

Burundi is a founding member of EAPCCO. Other countries include Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Comoros, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Seychelles, and Somalia.

Rwandan Morris Muligo, the incoming chairman of the EAPCCO Permanent Coordinating Committee, confirmed to The EastAfrican that the Burundi team stayed away from the regional meet, but declined to give more information.

EAPCCO initiated Interpol-supported operations to deal with cross-border crimes especially human and drug trafficking, terrorism and motor vehicle heists. EAPCCO says the operations netted 4,500 individuals last year.

