Rwanda: Buteera Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

APR FC and Amavubi midfielder Andrew Buteera underwent a successful knee operation in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday.

Buteera, who sustained a knee injury in December during a league match, was operated by the experienced Morocco national team doctor, Dr. Abderrazak Hifti and will remain under his care until March 7, before returning home to begin rehabilitation that could last up to six weeks.

In a statement released by FERWAFA on Thursday, Buteera said; "I am thankful the operation was successful. I am feeling much better now. The rest is for me to put more effort during the rehabilitation period such that I return back stronger and better."

Last month, two youngsters; Onesme Twizerimana (APR FC) and Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports) underwent successful knee surgeries in Morocco and have since recovered and are playing regular football with their respective clubs.

In October last year, Djamal Mwiseneza (APR FC) and Evode Ngabotsinze (AS Kigali) underwent surgery while APR forward Blaise Itangishaka underwent a successful knee surgery in November at the time when Amavubi U20 featured in the First Morocco Partner states football tournament.

FERWAFA and Moroccan Federation have an existing partnership since 2015 aimed at boosting technical development specifically in areas of medical assistance, infrastructure and nations team training camps.