Uganda: It's Never Too Late to Go to School

editorial

By now the excitement or otherwise at the UACE results has subsided for most of those with interests in the matter such as parents, guardians or students. The results showed that 65.8 per cent of the candidates who sat last year's UACE examinations scored two principle passes thus became eligible to join university. An improvement from 2015 where the figure stood at 56.7 per cent. The number of students eligible to join tertiary institutions was reported as 88,659.

Soon decisions on higher education options will have to be made and hopefully all the candidates will settle for options that can enable them progress in life.

However, among the former candidates, there is a group of students to whom the qualification more than the next step holds upmost importance because of what that landmark will enable them cement in their lives. The adult learners who make the decision to go back to school, some far in their adult life. Former Rubaga North MP contestant, Singh Katongole, who sat his exams from Golden SS in Lungujja was one of the students who sat for exams. "It is never too late to study," he said. Words such as these, shouldn't be taken lightly.

The release of the recent results should create a moment of reflection and encouragement for those who dropped out of school especially politicians.

After the recent elections there have been many petitions and ejections from Parliament based on academic qualifications which have not only wasted time but also had economic implications.

Ugandans should be encouraged to take up the various options right from primary school level to secondary level. There are different adult learning centres across the country, some of which can tailor study to the student's convenience for instance, Mr Katongole in an interview revealed that he would invite teachers to tutor him at home. While this option will not work for many learners, taking the initiative to pursue your education is always a first step.

Since 1997, the Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) programme has been implemented across the country with assistance from various NGOs. One can pursue their education through some of these adult learning centres. It is never too late to go back to school.