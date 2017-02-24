24 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Comedian Atome Returns to the Stage

By Eddie Nsabimana

Local comedian Diogene Ntarindwa, also known as Atome, is set to make his return to the stage after several months.

The loved entertainer will perform in a show dubbed, Kwirekura on Saturday, March 4, where he will unveil some of his new comedy.

The event, which will be held at Kigali Exhibition Village (former Camp Kigali), will reflect on Rwandan history, the current image of the country, and different sectors like education, governance, economy and service delivery.

Raoul Rugamba, organiser of Kwirekura, said that the show will also focus on the community's everyday life.

Atome has been described by comedy fans as "unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation".

Kwirekura was first organised in 2015 in Kigali, and it will be held annually. The show will start at 6pm.

