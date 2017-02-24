24 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Xenophobia - Youths Attack MTN Office in Abuja

Photo: Premium Times
MTN Nigeria.
By Zakariyya Adaramola and Taiwo Adeniyi

Hundreds of youths yesterday vandalised MTN office in Abuja, damaging phones, computers, vehicles and other office equipment.

The youths were protesting xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The protesters were later chased away by policemen who later formed a human barricade around the office building, an MTN staff told Daily Trust on phone.

The staff who pleaded anonymity told our reporter the protesters smashed windows and door and made attempt to vandalise computers before the police chased them away.

"It was a terrifying experience. They came in two long buses and started damaging anything they saw", the staff said.

An MTN spokesman Funso Aina, who confirmed the attack on the telco's Abuja office, said the company was already in touch with the Nigerian authority on the attack.

