23 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gen Katumba Swears in As New Works State Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has been sworn in as the new works state minister.

Gen Katumba on Thursday took oath in a ceremony presided over by president Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

In his remarks, Mr Museveni said that apart from the Army, the Ministry of Works should also be the vanguard of government.

Mr Museveni expressed hope that the new team he recently appointed would bring good changes to the ministry.

The President congratulated Gen Katumba on his new appointment and wished him success in the new office.

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Parliamentary Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah; Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma; the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa; the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi; the head of public service, Mr John Mitala and the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, attended the ceremony.

Uganda

Region Should Table Debate On Protection of Indigenous Pastoralist Communities

Climate change is having an increasingly strong impact on pastoralists across East Africa causing recurrent droughts… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.