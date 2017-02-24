Uganda: Gen Katumba Swears in As New Works State Minister

Former Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has been sworn in as the new works state minister.

Gen Katumba on Thursday took oath in a ceremony presided over by president Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

In his remarks, Mr Museveni said that apart from the Army, the Ministry of Works should also be the vanguard of government.

Mr Museveni expressed hope that the new team he recently appointed would bring good changes to the ministry.

The President congratulated Gen Katumba on his new appointment and wished him success in the new office.

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Parliamentary Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah; Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma; the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa; the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi; the head of public service, Mr John Mitala and the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, attended the ceremony.