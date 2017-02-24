Tanzania: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Police Officer, Two Others

Three people, including a police officer, have been killed by a group of suspected bandits at a farm and forestry levies' collection centre at Jaribu Mpakani in Coast Region.

After completing their cruelty, the suspected thugs reportedly left behind leaflets warning that they did not want the cess collection stall to continue operating, blaming it for "fleecing people of their property, particularly charcoal."

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Boniventure Mushogi, confirmed the gruesome incident which occurred at 08:00pm on Tuesday at Majawa Ward in Kibiti District.The slain officer, Superintendent of Police Peter Kubezya who was the In-Charge of Criminal Investigations in Kibiti District succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was being rushed to Mchukwi Mission Hospital.

An Inspection Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Peter Kitundu and a Security Guard Shabani Ngambo were also shot dead on spot. Reports have it that six thugs arrived at the booth aboard two motorcycles, armed with either SMG or SAR guns and killed the inspection officer and the security guard.

After killing the two, the daring bandits proceeded to call together residents surrounding the booth, ordering them to share among themselves the sacks of charcoal and other forestry produce which had been impounded at the centre.

"Police led by the head of criminal investigations in Kibiti District, SP Kubezya arrived and engaged the bandits in an exchange of fire...it was during the shoot-outs that SP Kubezya was shot on the waist and died on the way as he was being rushed to Mchukwi Mission Hospital," RPC Mushongi explained in a statement yesterday.