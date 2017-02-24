23 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Police Officer, Two Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvar Mwakyusa

Three people, including a police officer, have been killed by a group of suspected bandits at a farm and forestry levies' collection centre at Jaribu Mpakani in Coast Region.

After completing their cruelty, the suspected thugs reportedly left behind leaflets warning that they did not want the cess collection stall to continue operating, blaming it for "fleecing people of their property, particularly charcoal."

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Boniventure Mushogi, confirmed the gruesome incident which occurred at 08:00pm on Tuesday at Majawa Ward in Kibiti District.The slain officer, Superintendent of Police Peter Kubezya who was the In-Charge of Criminal Investigations in Kibiti District succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was being rushed to Mchukwi Mission Hospital.

An Inspection Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Peter Kitundu and a Security Guard Shabani Ngambo were also shot dead on spot. Reports have it that six thugs arrived at the booth aboard two motorcycles, armed with either SMG or SAR guns and killed the inspection officer and the security guard.

After killing the two, the daring bandits proceeded to call together residents surrounding the booth, ordering them to share among themselves the sacks of charcoal and other forestry produce which had been impounded at the centre.

"Police led by the head of criminal investigations in Kibiti District, SP Kubezya arrived and engaged the bandits in an exchange of fire...it was during the shoot-outs that SP Kubezya was shot on the waist and died on the way as he was being rushed to Mchukwi Mission Hospital," RPC Mushongi explained in a statement yesterday.

Tanzania

Govt Says Deportees From Mozambique are Safe

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga said yesterday that the ministry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.