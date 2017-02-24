Tanzania: 7,000 Tertiary Students Risk Expulsion

Over 7,000 students at tertiary education risk deregistration should they fail to prove that they indeed qualify for the higher education.

The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) yesterday unveiled a list of students pursuing various programmes in several higher learning institutions, giving them one week to prove their academic credentials. The move follows completion of TCU spearheaded verification of all students studying at higher education institutions for the year 2016/2017.

The commission, in its statement yesterday, warned that students failing to prove their credentials within the prescribed period will not be recognised by TCU, thus lacking the admission qualities.

TCU noted that the list of students with questionable basic admission qualifications has been submitted to the relevant authorities, requesting students whose names appear on the list to contact their colleges to prove their credentials before February 28, this year.

According to the statement, during the verification over 7,000 continuing students at 52 higher learning institutions were found to have been admitted into programmes that they don't qualify.

With 1,064 students, St Augustine University of Tanzania tops the list of institutions with learners of questionable credentials. St John's University of Tanzania comes second with 968, while State University of Zanzibar and Mzumbe University have 966 and 639, listed names, respectively.

Other universities with the number of names in brackets are University of Iringa (522), SUMAIT University (552), Institute of Rural Development Planning (431), College of Business Education - Dodoma (375) and Institute of Finance Management (305).

Others are Archbishop James University College (27), Archbishop Mihayo University College of Tabora (33), Ardhi University (23), College of African Wildlife Management (6), College of Business Education - Mwanza (101), Community Development Training Institute (14), Tanzania Centre for Foreign Relations (8), Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences (36) and Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (61).

TCU also listed the Dar es Salaam Marine Institute (four), Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre (20), Eckernforde Tanga University (three), Hubert Kairuki Memorial University (12), Institute of Accountancy Arusha (56), International Medical and Technological University (149).

Others are the Institute of Social Work (116), Institute of Tax Administration (six), Jordan University College (186), Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (55), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (one) and Moshi Co-operative University (62).

The list also includes Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (96), Muslim University of Morogoro (162), Mbeya University of Science and Technology (11), National Institute of Transport (44), Ruaha Catholic University (115) and St Augustine University of Tanzania -Arusha (one) .

The commission has further identified Sebastian Kolowa Memorial University (150), St. Francis University College of Health and Allied Sciences (76), St. Joseph University College of Management and Commerce (one), Zanzibar Institute of Financial Administration (20), University of Dar es Salaam (224) and University of Dodoma (52) among the institutes students of questionable qualifications