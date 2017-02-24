Uganda: Government Gives Shs15 Billion More for Food Relief

Kampala — The government has allocated Shs15 billion more towards addressing the food crisis in several parts of Uganda.

This now brings to Shs25 billion the amount of money so far allocated to relief food out of the total Shs52.6 billion required.

The State minister for Planning, Mr David Bahati, said: "Government has made some adjustments in the budget and will be able to raise an additional Shs15 billion for immediate food relief to the country."

He added that the government would raise an additional Shs27 billion to buy seedlings to supply to farmers in order to ready them for the next planting season.

On Tuesday, premier Rukahana Rugunda told Parliament that the Cabinet would meet on Wednesday over the matter.

"We are ready to make the necessary budgetary adjustments and come to the House [for approval]," he said.

Up to 1.6 million Ugandans are in need of relief food owing to the prolonged dry spell, according to the ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry said the rains failed due to the La Nina phenomenon.

To mitigate the food crisis, some development partners, including China and Japan, have offered Uganda some ration, but the food donation cannot be distributed until taxes on them are paid to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Mr Gordon Bafaki, the Kazo County MP, suggested that the government should waive taxes on the rations.

"Let us exempt food from taxes for six months," Mr Bafaki said.

The failure of the rains has driven many Karimojong southwards from the northeast in search of food, pasture and water, especially for livestock.

Many, as well as their animals, are now camped in Otuke, Ajuri, Katakwi and Amuria districts.